Image Source : PTI Delhi records 3,036 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 5,854

Delhi recorded as many as 3,036 fresh coronavirus cases. With this, the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has mounted to over 3.14 lakh on Tuesday, while the death toll mounted to 5,854. Forty-five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 48,753 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 3,14,224 in the national capital, including 2,86,880 patients who have either been discharged, or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 21,490, of which 12,176 are in home isolation.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage