In the aftermath of JNU violence, rail services on Delhi-Amritsar route closed

Delhi-Amritsar train route closed due to protests; traffic movement affected at Ring Road, Vikas Marg

Rail and road traffic in many several areas in and around Delhi-NCR has been affected due to the recently erupted protests against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). A mob of around 100 goons entered the University campus with masked faces, iron rods and ran riot. Several students and faculty members of the university were injured in the process.

In the aftermath, students across the country are protesting in solidarity with JNU students and faculty members. Due to these protests, services on Delhi-Amritsar train route have been halted.

"The train route between Amritsar and Delhi has been closed due to protests," news agency ANI tweeted at 9:35 am. Delhi airport though is operating normally.

Heavy traffic jams have been reported across the national capital on Monday. Delhi Police, from its official handle tweeted at 9:45 am: Obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Kirby Place towards Dhaula Kuan due to breakdown of a cluster bus at Raj Rif Centre. Motorists heading towards Dhaula Kuan from Kirby Place are requested to take Brar Square as an alternate route.

Vikas Marg which was closed because of the demonstration was reopened, Delhi Traffic Police tweeted at 7:59 am.

"Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted at 9:53 am.

The Police also notified about the traffic impact at Ring Road.

