Monday, January 06, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Unmasked faces of mob that ran riot in JNU | Photos

Unmasked faces of mob that ran riot in JNU | Photos

Group of around 100 masked goons armed with sticks, rods entered JNU campus on Sunday evening and attacked students, faculty members. IndiaTVnews.com brings to you the unmasked faces of the mob that ran riot inside the campus of the university.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 06, 2020 10:19 IST
Photos: Unmasked faces of mob that ran riot in JNU

Photos: Unmasked faces of mob that ran riot in JNU 

Jawaharlal Nehru University was once again in the news as violence erupted inside the campus on Sunday night. As per reports, a mob entered the university with masked faces, iron roads and sticks and started attacking students as well as teachers. At least 20 students and a JNU faculty have been injured in the violence.

IndiaTvnews.com brings to you unmasked faces of the mob that ran riot inside the JNU campus on Sunday. 

India Tv - Photos: Unmasked faces of mob that ran riot in JNU

Image Source : JNUTA

Photos: Unmasked faces of mob that ran riot in JNU 

India Tv - Photos: Unmasked faces of mob that ran riot in JNU

Image Source : JNUTA

Photos: Unmasked faces of mob that ran riot in JNU 

Group of around 100 masked goons armed with sticks, rods entered JNU campus on Sunday evening and attacked students, faculty members. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, a faculty member were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

Also Read | JNU violence: What we know so far

Also Read | Unfortunate how violence by one group prevents thousands from pursuing academic activities: JNU

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News