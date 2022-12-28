TMC's influential leader Binoy Tamang quits party hours after change of guard in Darjeeling Municipality

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ex-TMC leader Binoy Tamang

West Bengal politics: Influential Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Binoy Tamang on Wednesday severed all ties with the party after change of guard in Darjeeling municipality saying democracy is under great a threat now.

The development came just hours after Anit Thapa-led Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM)-TMC alliance took control of the Darjeeling Municipality in north West Bengal following a no-confidence motion against the previous board controlled by Ajay Edwards's Hamro Party.

Announcing his decision to quit the Trinamool, Tamang told media persons that the manner in which the party and the BGPM took control over the Darjeeling Municipality by alluring six erstwhile Hamro Party councillors was against all democratic norms and an insult to the people of the hills.

"Democracy in Darjeeling is under great threat now... I am ready to accept any disciplinary action if the party impose on me at anytime," he said.

"I am anticipating the political, diplomatic and administrative measures from the TMC-led government on undemocratic activities and a wide range of corruption," he further said.

In fact, Tamang on Tuesday only had made it clear that he would quit the Trinamool if party councillors in the Darjeeling Municipality took part in the no-confidence motion against the Hamro Party-controlled board.

On Wednesday, Tamang was also seen sharing the dais in a public rally with Edwards and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha's Bimal Gurung, setting off speculation about a new political equation in the hills.

Tamang, a former chief executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), was initially a close confidant of Gurung in the GJM. However, at a later stage the two leaders fell apart and Tamang joined the Trinamool.

