Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh released from Arthur road jail after a year

Anil Deshmukh released from jail: Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, on Wednesday, was released from Arthur road jail after one year. His release comes after the Bombay High Court refused to extend its stay on an order granting bail to Deshmukh.

The former minister was lodged in Arthur Road jail in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The 73-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was granted bail by Justice MS Karnik on December 12, but the order was stayed for ten days to give the CBI time to appeal it in the Supreme Court.

'I have full faith in the judiciary...' Anil Deshmukh

"I have full faith in the judiciary. The high court has observed that I was implicated in a false case," Deshmukh said, as senior NCP leaders including Ajit Pawar welcomed him outside the jail.

Earlier today, a special CBI court in Mumbai issued the released order of Deshmukh. Special judge for CBI cases SM Menjoge issued the release memo after the completion of bail formalities.

What did Deshmukh's lawyers say?

Meanwhile, Deshmukh's lawyers Aniket Nikam and Inderpal Singh claimed the CBI was trying to "overreach" the earlier order of the HC which had stated that under no circumstances another extension will be granted.

The high court, while granting bail to Deshmukh, had noted that except for dismissed police officer Sachin Waze's statement, no statement recorded by the CBI indicated that money was being extorted from bar owners in Mumbai at the behest of the NCP leader.

It should be noted here that Deshmukh approached the high court after a special CBI court rejected his bail plea last month. He had sought bail both on medical grounds and the merits of the case.

