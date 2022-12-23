COVID-19 pandemic: India reports 163 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active tally comes down to 3,380

Friday, December 23, 2022
     
COVID-19 India update: The total active cases in India have decreased to 3,380, the health ministry data showed on Friday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: December 23, 2022 10:09 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 India update: India recorded 163 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry today (December 23), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.80 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,42,608.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 3,380, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 3,402. 

Active cases:

A decrease of total 22 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,690. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. According to the ministry's website, 220.02 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 90,96,43,076 samples have been tested up to December 22 for COVID-19. Of these 1,25,361 samples were tested on Thursday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year.

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0   10612   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 3   2324328 14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 66594 296  
4 Assam 0   738065   8035  
5 Bihar 4   839059   12302  
6 Chandigarh 0 98161 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 2 1163595   14146  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11587   4  
9 Delhi 27 1980555 26520
10 Goa* 13 255035 4013  
11 Gujarat 23 1266454 11043  
12 Haryana 43 1045822 10714  
13 Himachal Pradesh 19 308388 4213  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 9   474598   4785  
15 Jharkhand 0   437236   5331  
16 Karnataka 1263 4030157 27  40307  
17 Kerala*** 1438 6754841 82  71540  
18 Ladakh 3   29176   231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 7   1044135   10776  
21 Maharashtra 135 7987851 27  148412  
22 Manipur 0 137773 2149  
23 Meghalaya 2   95156   1624  
24 Mizoram 0   238238   726  
25 Nagaland 0   35204   782  
26 Odisha 103 1327214   9205  
27 Puducherry 2   173526   1975  
28 Punjab** 8 764854 19289  
29 Rajasthan 52 1305675 9653  
30 Sikkim 0   43819   499  
31 Tamil Nadu 45 3556234 38049  
32 Telangana 34   837108 4111  
33 Tripura 0 107094 940  
34 Uttarakhand 29 441584 7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 98 2104356 23633  
36 West Bengal 40 2096985 21532  
Total# 3402 44142432 190  530681
*Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 06 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
**Punjab-“Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing.

