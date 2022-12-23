COVID-19 pandemic: India reports 163 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active tally comes down to 3,380

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 India update: India recorded 163 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry today (December 23), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.80 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,42,608.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 3,380, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 3,402.

Active cases :

A decrease of total 22 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,690. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. According to the ministry's website, 220.02 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 90,96,43,076 samples have been tested up to December 22 for COVID-19. Of these 1,25,361 samples were tested on Thursday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year.

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 10612 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 3 2324328 1 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 1 66594 1 296 4 Assam 0 738065 8035 5 Bihar 4 839059 12302 6 Chandigarh 0 2 98161 2 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 2 2 1163595 14146 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11587 4 9 Delhi 27 4 1980555 8 26520 1 10 Goa* 13 1 255035 1 4013 11 Gujarat 23 3 1266454 2 11043 12 Haryana 43 1 1045822 2 10714 13 Himachal Pradesh 19 1 308388 4 4213 14 Jammu and Kashmir 9 474598 4785 15 Jharkhand 0 437236 5331 16 Karnataka 1263 9 4030157 27 40307 17 Kerala*** 1438 2 6754841 82 71540 18 Ladakh 3 29176 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 7 1044135 10776 21 Maharashtra 135 3 7987851 27 148412 22 Manipur 0 2 137773 2 2149 23 Meghalaya 2 95156 1624 24 Mizoram 0 238238 726 25 Nagaland 0 35204 782 26 Odisha 103 5 1327214 9205 27 Puducherry 2 173526 1975 28 Punjab** 8 1 764854 1 19289 29 Rajasthan 52 1 1305675 6 9653 30 Sikkim 0 43819 499 31 Tamil Nadu 45 2 3556234 8 38049 32 Telangana 34 837108 6 4111 33 Tripura 0 1 107094 1 940 34 Uttarakhand 29 1 441584 3 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 98 3 2104356 2 23633 36 West Bengal 40 3 2096985 4 21532 Total# 3402 6 44142432 190 530681 1 *Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 06 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported. **Punjab-“Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing.

