COVID-19: India reports 9,062 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,05,058

Highlights A decrease of 6,194 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

According to ICMR, 88,10,56,541 samples have been tested up to August 16 for COVID-19

The daily positivity rate due to COVID on August 17 was recorded 2.49 per cent

COVID-19 cases: India recorded 9,062 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (August 17), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.56 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,36,54,064.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,05,058, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,11,252.

Active cases:

A decrease of 6,194 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,134. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on August 17 was recorded 2.49 per cent.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,10,56,541 samples have been tested up to August 16 for COVID-19. Of these 3,64,038 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Delhi rising COVID tally:

Delhi reported 917 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday and three deaths. The national capital's positivity rate has inched towards 20%, as the city's TPR was logged at 19.20%, according to data released by the health department.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload went up to 19,86,739 and the death toll to 26,392, data showed. The fresh cases came out of 4,775 tests, the health department said in its latest bulletin. On Monday, Delhi reported 1,227 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, along with eight fatalities. While the deaths have gone down, the positivity rate rise remains a worry. The hospitalisations due to the infection have also risen significantly in the past few weeks in Delhi.

Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena had appealed to people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour and also said that the "pandemic is far from over". The surge in COVID-19 cases is being reported for the last ten days as the city administered more than 2,000 cases daily for ten consecutive days.

According to the Health Ministry, the country's daily positivity rate stands at 4.15 per cent, while its weekly positivity rate is 4.79 per cent.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 2 10372 5 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1171 55 2319030 112 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 155 26 65953 28 296 4 Assam 2978 467 731840 508 8028 1 5 Bihar 812 13 832861 92 12287 6 Chandigarh 594 17 96267 72 1175 7 Chhattisgarh 1542 304 1155276 351 14091 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 10 11553 1 4 9 Delhi 7519 911 1951914 2130 26389 8 10 Goa* 971 69 249222 120 3856 1 11 Gujarat 3719 347 1251031 635 10993 2 12 Haryana 4606 256 1028029 965 10654 13 Himachal Pradesh 2207 745 301296 804 4184 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4154 309 465122 580 4779 2 15 Jharkhand 507 18 435540 38 5330 16 Karnataka 10475 447 3981825 1653 40189 17 Kerala*** 8770 260 6658740 1017 70644 18 Ladakh 65 8 28792 16 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 847 52 1040700 162 10763 21 Maharashtra 12148 46 7913209 1142 148172 1 22 Manipur 156 8 137220 19 2143 23 Meghalaya 503 19 94067 32 1613 24 Mizoram 721 198 233869 326 717 25 Nagaland 35 1 35060 1 776 1 26 Odisha 3261 99 1310635 479 9156 1 27 Puducherry 459 568 169728 51 1967 28 Punjab** 14645 178 747101 17859 6 29 Rajasthan 4586 450 1287744 851 9593 30 Sikkim 257 22 42359 35 480 1 31 Tamil Nadu 7145 261 3514313 964 38033 32 Telangana 3183 263 822173 528 4111 33 Tripura 165 63 106481 68 938 1 34 Uttarakhand 1924 53 436704 121 7727 35 Uttar Pradesh 5647 193 2085419 476 23587 2 36 West Bengal 5299 388 2076036 658 21422 Total# 111252 6256 43638844 15040 527098 28 ***Kerala: Additionally, 06 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines) **Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. *Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. ****Puducherry data has been reconciled and the updated figures are reflected.

