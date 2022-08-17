COVID-19: India reports 9,062 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,05,058

Wednesday, August 17, 2022
     
COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 1,05,058, the health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: August 17, 2022 9:28 IST
Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 6,194 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • According to ICMR, 88,10,56,541 samples have been tested up to August 16 for COVID-19
  • The daily positivity rate due to COVID on August 17 was recorded 2.49 per cent

COVID-19 cases: India recorded 9,062 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (August 17), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.56 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,36,54,064.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,05,058, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,11,252.

Active cases:

A decrease of 6,194 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,134. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on August 17 was recorded 2.49 per cent. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,10,56,541 samples have been tested up to August 16 for COVID-19. Of these 3,64,038 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Delhi rising COVID tally:

Delhi reported 917 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday and three deaths. The national capital's positivity rate has inched towards 20%, as the city's TPR was logged at 19.20%, according to data released by the health department. 

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload went up to 19,86,739 and the death toll to 26,392, data showed. The fresh cases came out of 4,775 tests, the health department said in its latest bulletin. On Monday, Delhi reported 1,227 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, along with eight fatalities. While the deaths have gone down, the positivity rate rise remains a worry. The hospitalisations due to the infection have also risen significantly in the past few weeks in Delhi. 

Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena had appealed to people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour and also said that the "pandemic is far from over". The surge in COVID-19 cases is being reported for the last ten days as the city administered more than 2,000 cases daily for ten consecutive days.

According to the Health Ministry, the country's daily positivity rate stands at 4.15 per cent, while its weekly positivity rate is 4.79 per cent.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 10372 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 1171 55  2319030 112  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 155 26  65953 28  296  
4 Assam 2978 467  731840 508  8028
5 Bihar 812 13  832861 92  12287  
6 Chandigarh 594 17  96267 72  1175  
7 Chhattisgarh 1542 304  1155276 351  14091
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 10   11553 4  
9 Delhi 7519 911  1951914 2130  26389
10 Goa* 971 69  249222 120  3856
11 Gujarat 3719 347  1251031 635  10993
12 Haryana 4606 256  1028029 965  10654  
13 Himachal Pradesh 2207 745  301296 804  4184  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 4154 309  465122 580  4779
15 Jharkhand 507 18  435540 38  5330  
16 Karnataka 10475 447  3981825 1653  40189  
17 Kerala*** 8770 260  6658740 1017  70644  
18 Ladakh 65 28792 16  228  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 847 52  1040700 162  10763  
21 Maharashtra 12148 46  7913209 1142  148172
22 Manipur 156 137220 19  2143  
23 Meghalaya 503 19  94067 32  1613  
24 Mizoram 721 198  233869 326  717  
25 Nagaland 35 35060 776
26 Odisha 3261 99  1310635 479  9156
27 Puducherry 459 568  169728 51  1967  
28 Punjab** 14645 178  747101   17859
29 Rajasthan 4586 450  1287744 851  9593  
30 Sikkim 257 22  42359 35  480
31 Tamil Nadu 7145 261  3514313 964  38033  
32 Telangana 3183 263  822173 528  4111  
33 Tripura 165 63  106481 68  938
34 Uttarakhand 1924 53  436704 121  7727  
35 Uttar Pradesh 5647 193  2085419 476  23587
36 West Bengal 5299 388  2076036 658  21422  
Total# 111252 6256  43638844 15040  527098 28 
***Kerala: Additionally, 06 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
****Puducherry data has been reconciled and the updated figures are reflected.

 

