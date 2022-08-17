COVID-19: India reports 9,062 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,05,058

Highlights
- A decrease of 6,194 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- According to ICMR, 88,10,56,541 samples have been tested up to August 16 for COVID-19
- The daily positivity rate due to COVID on August 17 was recorded 2.49 per cent
COVID-19 cases: India recorded 9,062 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (August 17), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.56 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,36,54,064.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,05,058, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,11,252.
Active cases:
A decrease of 6,194 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,134. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on August 17 was recorded 2.49 per cent.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,10,56,541 samples have been tested up to August 16 for COVID-19. Of these 3,64,038 samples were tested on Tuesday.
Delhi rising COVID tally:
Delhi reported 917 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday and three deaths. The national capital's positivity rate has inched towards 20%, as the city's TPR was logged at 19.20%, according to data released by the health department.
With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload went up to 19,86,739 and the death toll to 26,392, data showed. The fresh cases came out of 4,775 tests, the health department said in its latest bulletin. On Monday, Delhi reported 1,227 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, along with eight fatalities. While the deaths have gone down, the positivity rate rise remains a worry. The hospitalisations due to the infection have also risen significantly in the past few weeks in Delhi.
Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena had appealed to people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour and also said that the "pandemic is far from over". The surge in COVID-19 cases is being reported for the last ten days as the city administered more than 2,000 cases daily for ten consecutive days.
According to the Health Ministry, the country's daily positivity rate stands at 4.15 per cent, while its weekly positivity rate is 4.79 per cent.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|16
|2
|10372
|5
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1171
|55
|2319030
|112
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|155
|26
|65953
|28
|296
|4
|Assam
|2978
|467
|731840
|508
|8028
|1
|5
|Bihar
|812
|13
|832861
|92
|12287
|6
|Chandigarh
|594
|17
|96267
|72
|1175
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1542
|304
|1155276
|351
|14091
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|10
|11553
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|7519
|911
|1951914
|2130
|26389
|8
|10
|Goa*
|971
|69
|249222
|120
|3856
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|3719
|347
|1251031
|635
|10993
|2
|12
|Haryana
|4606
|256
|1028029
|965
|10654
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2207
|745
|301296
|804
|4184
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4154
|309
|465122
|580
|4779
|2
|15
|Jharkhand
|507
|18
|435540
|38
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|10475
|447
|3981825
|1653
|40189
|17
|Kerala***
|8770
|260
|6658740
|1017
|70644
|18
|Ladakh
|65
|8
|28792
|16
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|847
|52
|1040700
|162
|10763
|21
|Maharashtra
|12148
|46
|7913209
|1142
|148172
|1
|22
|Manipur
|156
|8
|137220
|19
|2143
|23
|Meghalaya
|503
|19
|94067
|32
|1613
|24
|Mizoram
|721
|198
|233869
|326
|717
|25
|Nagaland
|35
|1
|35060
|1
|776
|1
|26
|Odisha
|3261
|99
|1310635
|479
|9156
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|459
|568
|169728
|51
|1967
|28
|Punjab**
|14645
|178
|747101
|17859
|6
|29
|Rajasthan
|4586
|450
|1287744
|851
|9593
|30
|Sikkim
|257
|22
|42359
|35
|480
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|7145
|261
|3514313
|964
|38033
|32
|Telangana
|3183
|263
|822173
|528
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|165
|63
|106481
|68
|938
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1924
|53
|436704
|121
|7727
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|5647
|193
|2085419
|476
|23587
|2
|36
|West Bengal
|5299
|388
|2076036
|658
|21422
|Total#
|111252
|6256
|43638844
|15040
|527098
|28
|***Kerala: Additionally, 06 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
|**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|****Puducherry data has been reconciled and the updated figures are reflected.