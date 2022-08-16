Maharashtra logs 836 new Covid cases today, Mumbai adds 332

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra health department said 13,784 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative number to 8,36,78,601.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 836 new cases of Covid-10 and two deaths, according to data provided by the state's health department. The state's new infections came as a 353 from a day ago. On Monday, the state had recorded 1,189 coronavirus cases and one fatality.

With these additions, the state's overall coronavirus tally rose to 80,74,365, while the death toll increased to 1,48,174, said the department in a bulletin.

Mumbai registered 332 fresh cases and accounted for both the coronavirus-related fatalities recorded in the state in the last 24 hours.

The state's coronavirus fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.02 per cent.

According to the bulletin, 1,224 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking their overall count to 79,14,433 and leaving the state with an active caseload of 11,758.

It said 13,784 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative number to 8,36,78,601.

Mumbai reported 332 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily count since early August, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the city, the local civic body said. With these additions, the overall COVID-19 cases rose to 11,33,504, while the death toll increased to 19,666, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.

The city reported 252 fewer cases as compared to Monday, when it had registered 584 patients, but no fatalities linked to the infection. On August 2, the financial capital had recorded 329 cases.

As per the bulletin, the new COVID-19 cases were detected after 3,499 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of tests to 1,79,60,944. A day before, 7,258 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city.

Mumbai's tally of recuperated cases rose to 1,108,767 after 477 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, leaving the city with 5,071 active cases, said the BMC. The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 97.8 per cent

Of the 332 new COVID-19 cases, only 31 patients were symptomatic, according to the bulletin.

The growth rate of COVID-19 stood at 0.064 per cent between August 9 and August 15, while the case doubling rate was 1,066 days, it added.

