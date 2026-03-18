'Joe Kent had no role in Iran operation': White House clarifies amid information leak claims

Washington:

The White House has dismissed claims linking senior security official Joe Kent to alleged internal leaks during the US operation against Iran. Speaking to Fox News, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Kent had no role in the ongoing operations related to Iran, pushing back against speculation surrounding the leaks.

"Its been a while since the President has seen him. This was an individual who was not involved in any of the discussions pre-operation and throughout this operation,” she said.

Notably, Trump’s top counterterrorism officials Joe Kent on Tuesday resigned from his post saying he was against the US operation in Iran. He said Tehran posed ‘no imminent threat’ to the US and the war was initiated under pressure by Israel.

“Essentially accusing the President of being manipulated by foreign governments — that's laughable and it's insulting. President Trump has been remarkably consistent on this issue of Iran for many, many years," Leavitt said on Kent’s allegations.

Taylor Budowich’s allegations against Kent

Following Kent’s resignation, fresh controversy emerged with claims of internal information leaks within the administration. According to a report by the New York Post, former White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich accused Kent of being “at the centre of national security leaks” and of attempting to weaken the chain of command. However, Budowich did not share any specific evidence or details to support these allegations.

Probing source of leak, says Leavitt

Leavitt indicated that the administration’s priority has shifted towards investigating the source of leaked internal information. While questions continue to circulate about the circumstances of Kent’s exit, the White House has emphasised its focus on addressing the breach rather than engaging with claims of discord.

Who is Joe Kent?

Joe Kent is an American politician and former CIA operations officer. He is a Republican known for running in Washington state’s 3rd congressional district, gaining national attention in the 2022 and 2024 elections. A US Army Special Forces veteran, he served multiple tours overseas. Kent is also known for his conservative positions on immigration, foreign policy and government reform.