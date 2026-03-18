Jos Buttler unsure of international future, expresses desire to continue playing for England

New Delhi:

Jos Buttler has admitted uncertainty over his immediate international future following England’s semi-final exit against India at the T20 World Cup. While he remains eager to continue representing his country, selection for the upcoming white-ball fixtures later this year is far from assured.

The experienced opener endured a difficult campaign with the bat, managing just 87 runs across eight innings. His struggles extend beyond the recent tournament, with only one half-century recorded across his last four ICC events. Despite those numbers, Buttler still has 18 months remaining on his central contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board and is targeting a return to form ahead of England’s scheduled home series against India, featuring five T20Is and three ODIs.

"I hope so," Buttler said on his podcast, For the Love of Cricket. "I don't know. Obviously, I had a poor tournament, which is disappointing, but I've been playing some of the best cricket of my [career] in recent years, so hopefully I can get back to playing my best. I certainly have ambitions [to continue playing for England] but no longer being a captain, I'm not a selector and whatever, so what will be will be. Yeah, we will see,” he added.

Buttler enjoying vacation with family

Following England’s elimination, Buttler stepped away from the game entirely, spending time in the mountains of France with his family in an effort to reset mentally after a demanding period. That break, he said, allowed him to gradually begin assessing both his performances and his priorities moving forward.

"I couldn't have been further away from cricket, which for me at the time was just perfect. It's exactly what I needed. It was really refreshing - I really enjoyed it, a complete sort of release. And slowly but surely, I'd say at the start of this week, [I am] just starting to reflect a bit and have a few thoughts about what's important to me and my cricket, and why it probably didn't go quite as I would've liked,” he said

Buttler is now set to travel to India to link up with Gujarat Titans for the upcoming IPL season.

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