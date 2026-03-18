Sunrisers Hyderabad announce Ishan Kishan as new captain as Pat Cummins to miss start of IPL 2026

Hyderabad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins will miss the first few matches of the IPL 2026. The pacer is currently recovering from a back injury, for which he featured in only one of the Ashes Tests and was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026. Currently, his fitness status hasn’t been shared by Cricket Australia or Hyderabad management, but in all likelihood, the pacer will miss a few games to start with.

In his absence, Ishan Kishan is set to lead the 2016 champions. The team management wants the keeper-batter to lead, while Abhishek Sharma will serve as his deputy. Notably, Kishan recently led by example, helping Jharkhand lift their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, beating Haryana in the final. Kishan made a scintillating century in the summit clash, which also helped him return to the India squad during the T20 World Cup 2026.

Even though Kishan has never led in the IPL, he is being trusted for the role, given his experience in Indian conditions.

More to follow...