Abhishek Sharma reflects on struggles and mental reset during T20 World Cup 2026

New Delhi:

India opener Abhishek Sharma has reflected on a challenging stretch during the T20 World Cup 2026, describing it as a phase that forced him to confront both expectation and adversity at the highest level. Entering the tournament in prolific form and carrying the tag of the top-ranked T20I batter, Abhishek’s campaign quickly unravelled, registering three consecutive ducks.

He also missed India’s group-stage fixture against Namibia, owing to illness. Upon returning, he struggled to find rhythm as his struggle against off-spinners forced India to make a strategic change to the playing XI. Sanju Samson was brought to open, while Ishan Kishan was pushed to number three.

In the meantime, Abhishek addressed the difficult time, speaking on the importance of mental strength and maintaining balance.

"Playing a World Cup teaches you quickly how important mental strength and process are. The biggest learning for me was staying balanced, not getting too high after a good innings and not too low after failures," Abhishek told the Hindustan Times.

Abhishek reveals chat with Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh

During this period, Abhishek leaned heavily on the support system around him. India captain Suryakumar Yadav maintained faith in his approach despite the lack of results. Their reassurance allowed him to continue playing his natural attacking game without hesitation.

"Surya bhai was amazing throughout. Even after the ducks, his message was very clear: 'Play your natural game and don’t worry about the result.' That kind of backing from your captain makes a huge difference. When a leader shows that much trust, it allows you to go out there and express yourself without fear," Abhishek said.

Off the field, his long-time mentor Yuvraj Singh remained a constant voice of guidance. Regular conversations with the former India all-rounder helped Abhishek maintain perspective during the lean run.

"I spoke to Yuvi paaji regularly. He’s always been someone I can go to for honest advice. His message was simple: 'Don’t change who you are as a player.' He told me that aggressive players will have phases like this, but if you keep backing your strengths, runs will come," he added.

Also Read: