Covid surge: SII to provide 2crore doses of Covishield vaccine to Centre for free

The Serum Institute of India (SII) will provide two crore doses of Covishield vaccine to Central govt free of cost amid rise in COVID-19 cases in some countries, said official sources.

SII has so far provided more than 170 crore doses of Covishield to the government for the national immunisation programme. Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries, including China and South Korea, the government has sounded an alert and asked states and Union territories to prepare for any eventuality. India has stepped its surveillance and genome sequencing of Covid positive samples.

Just a few days ago, Adar Poonawala reinforcing his trust on Centre and the vaccine coverage had urged people not to panic over rising Covid cases in China.

"The news of rising COVID cases coming out of China is concerning, we need not panic given our excellent vaccination coverage and track record. We must continue to trust and follow the guidelines set by the Government of India and @MoHFW_INDIA," the SII boss had tweeted.

