Is Covid scare back? 300 fresh cases reported, three deaths in Kerala

Kerala reported 300 new active cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths on December 20, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in the country stood at 2,669.

Amid rising concerns over the emergence of the new variant of the Coronavirus, a Kerala-based health expert said on Wednesday that Covid is like any other communicable disease that cannot be wiped out completely adding that the strike rate of the disease has come down.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday in a meeting discussed about the preparedness of the public health system for surveillance, containment and management of COVID-19 given the recent spike in cases of COVID-19 in some states. During the meeting, Mandaviya emphasised the importance of being alert and prepared against new and emerging strains of the COVID-19 virus. "It is important to be alert and prepared against new and emerging strains of the COVID-19 virus," Mandaviya said.

The Union Health Minister urged all the states to remain alert, increase surveillance and ensure an adequate stock of medicines, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators and vaccines.

