COVID: India reports 43,393 fresh cases, over 44,000 recoveries in 24 hours.

India recorded 43,393 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 911 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 44,459 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,98,88,284.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 4,58,727, the data showed.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,05,939. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 42,70,16,605 samples have been tested up to July 08 for COVID-19. Of these 17,90,708 samples were tested on Thursday.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 36 crore as per a report, the Union Health Ministry said.

According to the report, the total count was 36,89,91,222, it stated.

As the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, lakhs of vaccine doses were given in the country till date.

A day after the major reshuffle and expansion of the Union Cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced a Rs 23,123-crore package for improving health infrastructure to fight COVID-19.

PM Modi said, "A new package of over Rs 23,000 crores has been approved to fight COVID. Under this, necessary arrangements like pediatric care units to ICU beds, oxygen storage, ambulances, and medicines will be made in all the districts of the country."

