COVID: Delhi records zero deaths, 66 new cases in 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.10 per cent.

Delhi recorded zero Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the health department on Sunday. The national capital saw 66 new coronavirus cases during this period, pushing the tally of COVID-19 cases to over 14.36 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,066.

As many as 95 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.10 per cent.

On Saturday, Delhi had logged 72 cases and one death, with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent. On Friday, the national capital had recorded 44 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent.

On Thursday, 61 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, and two deaths were recorded.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 67,316 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 4,36,761 in the national capital, including 14,11,159 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 536, of which 170 are in home isolation.

ALSO READ | Delhi recorded 1,858 black fungus cases so far: Health department

ALSO READ | Delhi schools allowed to partially open for Class 10-12 students from August 9

Latest India News