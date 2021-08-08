Delhi recorded 1,858 black fungus cases so far: Health department

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi: Over 1,800 black fungus cases reported so far (Representational Image)

Delhi reported 1,858 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) till now, of which 686 cases were active as on August 5, the state health department said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Delhi health department said that the city has been allocated a total of 51,540 vials of Amphotericin-B for the treatment of the disease, out of which 42,960 vials "have been received and distributed to hospitals, and 8,080 vials are awaited".

"(The) Government of India has now discontinued the allocation and directed all State Governments to procure Amphotericin B Injection from the manufacturers directly as per their requirement," the statement said.

The Delhi government has also procured 26,700 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B and 25,000 vials of Amphotericin B Lipid Complex, it said.

"Private hospitals are also now procuring directly from manufacturers," the statement added.

