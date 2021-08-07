Delhi reports 72 new Covid cases, one death; positivity rate rises to 0.10%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI As many as 22 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital rose to 0.10 per cent.

Delhi recorded 72 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.36 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,066. One fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

As many as 22 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital rose to 0.10 per cent.

On Friday, five deaths were also reported, while the positivity rate had stood at 0.06 per cent, according to official figures. On Thursday, 61 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, and two deaths were recorded.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, while 67 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 73,681 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,36,695 in the national capital, including 14,11,064 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 565, of which 175 are in home isolation.

ALSO READ | DDMA sets up committee to decide on reopening of Delhi schools

ALSO READ | Delhi govt schools start admission process for Class 11. Check details

Latest India News