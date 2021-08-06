DDMA sets up committee to decide on reopening of Delhi schools

Follow us on Image Source : FILE A decision will be taken soon the reopening of schools and institutions in Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday held a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the capital and discussed the issue of re-opening of schools and educational institutions in detail.

The authority in the meeting decided to set up a committee along with Education and Health Depts officials to evaluate and finalise a detailed plan comprising SOPs, preparedness of schools to adhere to and implement SOPs, vaccination of staff, addressing concerns of parents, and involvement of all stakeholders.

A decision will be taken soon the reopening of schools and institutions.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said students will not be called to schools anytime soon keeping in mind their safety and security in view of the Covid pandemic.

"We are, however, ensuring that the construction work for the new and improved classrooms is done at a fast pace so that when the children do end up returning back to school, they are welcomed with new and colorful classrooms with the best facilities," Sisodia added.

Sisodia also sought opinions and suggestions from the students, their parents, and teachers regarding the reopening of schools. He further issued an email where people can send their suggestions.

In a tweet, the Deputy CM informed, "Should Delhi open its schools and colleges now? If you are a parent, student, teacher, or principal in Delhi's school or college, please send me your suggestions on DelhiSchools21@gmail.com."

Many other states have already given permission to reopen the schools in their state including-- Uttrakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, and Punjab.

