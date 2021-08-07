Weekly markets in Delhi to reopen from August 9: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI The weekly markets were closed after the lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19 due to the surge in cases during the second Covid wave.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that the weekly markets in the national capital will be allowed to open from August 9. The weekly markets were closed after the lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19 due to the surge in cases during the second Covid wave.

Later, one weekly market in each municipal zone was allowed to open with proper adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour and official guidelines.

The chief minister said his government is concerned about the livelihoods of poor associated with these markets and urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

"Weekly markets are being opened from Monday. These r poor people. Govt is quite concerned about their livelihoods. However, everyone's health and lives are also imp. I urge everyone to follow Covid appropriate behaviour after these mkts are opened," he tweeted.

Delhi reported 72 new coronavirus cases and one death on Saturday, taking the tally of infections in the national capital to 14,36,695 and the toll to 25,066, according to data shared by the health department.

(With PTI Inputs)

