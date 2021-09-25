India logs 29,616 fresh Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours, recovery rate stands at 97.78%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Healthcare workers inoculate Covid-19 vaccine to beneficiaries during a vaccination camp organised by Aditi Puri Charitable Trust at Valia College

India recorded 29,616 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. The country saw a total of 28,046 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.78 per cent and total recoveries to 3,28,76,319.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly rose to 3,01,442, the health ministry data showed. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently, at 0.90%. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 56,16,61,383 samples have been tested up to September 24th for COVID-19. Of these 15,92,421 samples were tested on Friday.

