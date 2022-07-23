COVID-19: India logs 21,411 new cases, 67 deaths in past 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Poonch: A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a man for Covid-19 testing, in Poonch, Friday, July 22, 2022.

Covid 19 cases today: India added 21,411 new coronavirus infections, with which the active cases rose to a total of 1,50,100, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The death toll climbed to 5,25,997 with 67 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,31,92,379, and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

According to the ministry, 2,01,68,14,771 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,21,36,407 samples have been tested up to July 22 for COVID-19. Of these 4,80,202 samples were tested on Friday.

