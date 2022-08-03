India records 17,135 fresh Covid cases in past 24 hours, active cases down to 1,37,057

Highlights
- India recorded 17,135 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 47 deaths.
- The total recovery rate reached at around 98.49 per cent.
- The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,37,057.
Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 17,135 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 47 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (August 3), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.49 per cent and total recoveries data reached 4,34,03,610.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,37,057, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,39,792. The active cases comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,477. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The daily positivity rate stood at 3.69%, while the weekly positivity rate was 4.67%.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,63,57,530 samples have been tested up to August 2 for COVID-19. Of these 4,64,919 samples were tested on Tuesday.
Delhi's Covid cases:
Delhi on Tuesday reported 1,506 fresh Covid cases, a whopping about 84 per cent rise over previous day and the highest in over a month, according to the data shared by the health department here.
The city witnessed a test positivity rate of 10.69 per cent while three persons died due to the viral disease during the past 24 hours, the data showed.
This is the second day on the trot that the positivity rate breached the 10-per cent mark.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|45
|2
|10281
|9
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2119
|185
|2315313
|260
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|433
|17
|65164
|86
|296
|4
|Assam
|5296
|110
|726201
|618
|8017
|5
|Bihar
|1401
|76
|830035
|201
|12284
|6
|Chandigarh
|922
|12
|94579
|81
|1169
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3481
|24
|1148873
|493
|14067
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|13
|5
|11516
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|4274
|235
|1926006
|1055
|26313
|2
|10
|Goa*
|829
|3
|247518
|80
|3854
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|6413
|124
|1238393
|729
|10971
|1
|12
|Haryana
|3317
|13
|1016687
|586
|10644
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|5572
|18
|290644
|838
|4164
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4551
|308
|455840
|704
|4772
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|1111
|6
|433728
|146
|5327
|16
|Karnataka
|10859
|246
|3957643
|1531
|40148
|2
|17
|Kerala***
|13886
|947
|6638044
|2261
|70481
|18
|Ladakh
|98
|21
|28574
|34
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|3
|11363
|3
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1512
|10
|1037794
|196
|10756
|21
|Maharashtra
|12808
|195
|7887372
|1024
|148105
|1
|22
|Manipur
|501
|40
|136503
|99
|2129
|23
|Meghalaya
|672
|52
|93180
|68
|1606
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|1197
|167
|231230
|170
|710
|25
|Nagaland
|87
|5
|34935
|9
|771
|1
|26
|Odisha
|6929
|268
|1297872
|528
|9141
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|740
|73
|168253
|110
|1966
|1
|28
|Punjab**
|9348
|270
|747101
|17818
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|2010
|29
|1282985
|327
|9580
|30
|Sikkim
|944
|107
|40848
|138
|472
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|12228
|443
|3495345
|1802
|38032
|32
|Telangana
|5733
|190
|810773
|581
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1457
|247
|104361
|425
|930
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2307
|40
|433199
|234
|7709
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3206
|105
|2076172
|219
|23569
|36
|West Bengal
|13493
|1821
|2059462
|2251
|21372
|6
|Total#
|139792
|4197
|43383787
|17897
|526430
|27
|***Kerala: Additionally, 12 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
|**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.