India records 17,135 fresh Covid cases in past 24 hours, active cases down to 1,37,057

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 17,135 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 47 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (August 3), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.49 per cent and total recoveries data reached 4,34,03,610.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,37,057, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,39,792. The active cases comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,477. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The daily positivity rate stood at 3.69%, while the weekly positivity rate was 4.67%.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,63,57,530 samples have been tested up to August 2 for COVID-19. Of these 4,64,919 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Delhi's Covid cases:

Delhi on Tuesday reported 1,506 fresh Covid cases, a whopping about 84 per cent rise over previous day and the highest in over a month, according to the data shared by the health department here.

The city witnessed a test positivity rate of 10.69 per cent while three persons died due to the viral disease during the past 24 hours, the data showed.

This is the second day on the trot that the positivity rate breached the 10-per cent mark.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 45 2 10281 9 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 2119 185 2315313 260 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 433 17 65164 86 296 4 Assam 5296 110 726201 618 8017 5 Bihar 1401 76 830035 201 12284 6 Chandigarh 922 12 94579 81 1169 7 Chhattisgarh 3481 24 1148873 493 14067 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 13 5 11516 1 4 9 Delhi 4274 235 1926006 1055 26313 2 10 Goa* 829 3 247518 80 3854 2 11 Gujarat 6413 124 1238393 729 10971 1 12 Haryana 3317 13 1016687 586 10644 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 5572 18 290644 838 4164 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4551 308 455840 704 4772 1 15 Jharkhand 1111 6 433728 146 5327 16 Karnataka 10859 246 3957643 1531 40148 2 17 Kerala*** 13886 947 6638044 2261 70481 18 Ladakh 98 21 28574 34 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 3 11363 3 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 1512 10 1037794 196 10756 21 Maharashtra 12808 195 7887372 1024 148105 1 22 Manipur 501 40 136503 99 2129 23 Meghalaya 672 52 93180 68 1606 1 24 Mizoram 1197 167 231230 170 710 25 Nagaland 87 5 34935 9 771 1 26 Odisha 6929 268 1297872 528 9141 1 27 Puducherry 740 73 168253 110 1966 1 28 Punjab** 9348 270 747101 17818 2 29 Rajasthan 2010 29 1282985 327 9580 30 Sikkim 944 107 40848 138 472 31 Tamil Nadu 12228 443 3495345 1802 38032 32 Telangana 5733 190 810773 581 4111 33 Tripura 1457 247 104361 425 930 34 Uttarakhand 2307 40 433199 234 7709 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 3206 105 2076172 219 23569 36 West Bengal 13493 1821 2059462 2251 21372 6 Total# 139792 4197 43383787 17897 526430 27 ***Kerala: Additionally, 12 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines) **Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. *Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.

