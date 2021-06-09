Covaxin phase 3 full trial data to be made public in July: Bharat Biotech

Image Source : PTI Covaxin phase 3 full trial results will be made public in July.

Covaxin phase 3 full trial results will be made public in July, Bharat Biotech informed on Wendesday. Covaxin is one of the three vaccines other than Oxford's Covishield and Russia's Sputnik V, that are being administered in India.

"It is critical to understand and further emphasise the phase-3 data will first be submitted to Central Drugs Standard Control (CDSCO) followed by peer-reviewed journals, with a timeline of 3 months for publication, and as communicated earlier COVAXIN phase 3 results full trial data will be made public during July. Once data from the final analysis of phase III studies are available, Bharat Biotech will apply for full licensure for COVAXIN," Bharat Biotech informed ANI.

Govt caps vaccine price for private hospitals

On Tuesday, the government set the maximum price private hospitals can charge for the three COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the country -- Covishield Rs 780 per dose, Covaxin Rs 1,410 and Sputnik V Rs 1,145.

In a letter to all states and union territories, the Health Ministry suggested that appropriate strict action be taken against private vaccination centres for overcharging.

The Health Ministry asked states to ensure that the prices declared by various private CVCs do not exceed the ceiling.

The Serum Institute of India sells its Covishield to private hospitals at Rs 600 per dose (excluding GST). Bharat Biotech has set the cost of its Covaxin at Rs 1,200 a dose for private establishments. Both vaccines are supplied to the central government at a cost of Rs 150 a dose.

Sputnik-V is supplied to private hospitals at Rs 948 per dose.

"The private hospitals may charge up to a maximum of Rupees 150 per dose as service charges. State governments may monitor the price being so charged," the ministry said.

(With inputs from PTI)

