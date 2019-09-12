Image Source : FILE Couple beaten for marrying out of caste in Gujarat

A young Gujarati couple was beaten mercilessly in broad daylight by relatives of the woman for marrying out of caste.

The incident occurred at the Jain Derasar, just around 400 metres away from the Navrangpura police station in Ahmedabad.

The woman was later abducted by her relatives.

The husband, Bhavin Atul Shah (28) filed a police complaint of abduction and assault.

Bhavin, who runs an optician's store, had married Palak Desai in 2016 but the woman's family didn't approve of the marriage as Bhavin was from another caste.

Police have identified three men behind the abduction. The police is yet to trace Palak.

