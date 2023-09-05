Tuesday, September 05, 2023
     
  4. Country should be named 'Bharat', Britishers used word 'India' as abuse, says BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav

Country should be named 'Bharat', Britishers used word 'India' as abuse, says BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav has said that the country's name 'India' should be replaced with Bharat.

Reported By : Piyush Mishra Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari
New Delhi
Updated on: September 05, 2023 10:43 IST
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav
Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav has demanded that the country's name should be changed from India to Bharat.

Harnath Singh Yadav said that the word 'India' was used by the Britishers as a curse.

Recently, the Opposition named its alliance I.N.D.I.A. which comprises of around 28 parties as they plan to take on BJP-NDA in the next year's Lok Sabha elections.  

More to follow

