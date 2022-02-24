Thursday, February 24, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 14,148 new cases with positivity rate at 1.22%; 302 deaths

Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 14,148 new cases with positivity rate at 1.22%; 302 deaths

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 1,48,359 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: February 24, 2022 10:08 IST
coronavirus india live news, Coronavirus News, Covid-19 Latest News, Omicron India News, 24th Februa
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 14,148 new cases with positivity rate at 1.22%; 302 deaths.

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 1,48,359 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,12,924
  • The daily positivity rate is at 1.22 per cent on Feb 24

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 14,148 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 302 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (February 24), the country saw a total of 30,009 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.46 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,22,19,896.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,48,359 (0.35%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,12,924. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 1.22 per cent today. 

ALSO READ: Karnataka halts COVID testing of asymptomatic patients prior to hospitalisation, surgeries

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 76,35,69,165 samples have been tested up to February 23 for COVID-19. Of these 11,55,147 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday reported 583 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.05 per cent and three deaths due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department. The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 55,504, while 603 patients were discharged in a day, the bulletin said.

Delhi's case tally has now increased to 18,57,598, and the death toll is at 26,109. The national capital had on Tuesday reported 498 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death. A day before, it logged 360 cases with the positivity rate falling below the one per cent mark for the first time since December 28.

On Sunday, the city logged 570 cases with a positivity rate of 1.04 per cent and four fatalities. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on a decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 24 9862 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 5181 384  2297065 635  14718   2
3 Arunachal Pradesh 239 63837 38  296      
4 Assam 1691 72  715710 95  6637   2
5 Bihar 432 76  817169 129  12255      
6 Chandigarh 179 32  90290 56  1164   1
7 Chhattisgarh 2289 307  1133779 526  14022      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3   11431   4      
9 Delhi 2344 23  1829145 603  26109   3
10 Goa 457 76  240607 118  3797   2
11 Gujarat 3386 539  1207284 839  10911   5
12 Haryana 2701 154  966623 654  10539   8
13 Himachal Pradesh 1570 42  277046 141  4112   7
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1365 83  446534 182  4748   1
15 Jharkhand 566 54  428276 101  5315      
16 Karnataka 9415 1028  3889418 1674  39866 21    21
17 Kerala*** 48152 6242  6371030 11077  64591 67  121 188
18 Ladakh 284 21  27416 47  228      
19 Lakshadweep 32 11313 52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 5629 543  1020148 1231  10721   2
21 Maharashtra 15595 1466  7702217 2594  143656 23    23
22 Manipur 565 31  133929 81  2104      
23 Meghalaya 250 41  91548 66  1573      
24 Mizoram 8736 511  200867 1473  650   2
25 Nagaland 185 21  34442 29  754   1
26 Odisha 3576 464  1271018 797  9045   9
27 Puducherry 261 60  163437 72  1960      
28 Punjab 991 129  738952 286  17692   3
29 Rajasthan 6767 751  1260458 1517  9533   3
30 Sikkim 93 16  38513 24  441      
31 Tamil Nadu 10782 1539  3398231 2153  37993   4
32 Telangana 4396 81  779279 429  4110      
33 Tripura 53 99884 919      
34 Uttarakhand 2429 51  425545 206  7676   1
35 Uttar Pradesh 5093 600  2037339 1058  23445   7
36 West Bengal 2648 789  1990254 1054  21159   7
Total# 148359 16163  42219896 30009  512924 181  121 302
***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 67 deaths reported on 23rd February, +121 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD.
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities 

ALSO READ: How severe Covid-19 infection affects gut health

Latest India News

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News