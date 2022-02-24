Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 14,148 new cases with positivity rate at 1.22%; 302 deaths.

Highlights Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 1,48,359 today

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,12,924

The daily positivity rate is at 1.22 per cent on Feb 24

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 14,148 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 302 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (February 24), the country saw a total of 30,009 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.46 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,22,19,896.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,48,359 (0.35%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,12,924. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 1.22 per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 76,35,69,165 samples have been tested up to February 23 for COVID-19. Of these 11,55,147 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday reported 583 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.05 per cent and three deaths due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department. The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 55,504, while 603 patients were discharged in a day, the bulletin said.

Delhi's case tally has now increased to 18,57,598, and the death toll is at 26,109. The national capital had on Tuesday reported 498 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death. A day before, it logged 360 cases with the positivity rate falling below the one per cent mark for the first time since December 28.

On Sunday, the city logged 570 cases with a positivity rate of 1.04 per cent and four fatalities. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on a decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 24 5 9862 8 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 5181 384 2297065 635 14718 2 2 3 Arunachal Pradesh 239 7 63837 38 296 4 Assam 1691 72 715710 95 6637 2 2 5 Bihar 432 76 817169 129 12255 6 Chandigarh 179 32 90290 56 1164 1 1 7 Chhattisgarh 2289 307 1133779 526 14022 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3 11431 4 9 Delhi 2344 23 1829145 603 26109 3 3 10 Goa 457 76 240607 118 3797 2 2 11 Gujarat 3386 539 1207284 839 10911 5 5 12 Haryana 2701 154 966623 654 10539 8 8 13 Himachal Pradesh 1570 42 277046 141 4112 7 7 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1365 83 446534 182 4748 1 1 15 Jharkhand 566 54 428276 101 5315 16 Karnataka 9415 1028 3889418 1674 39866 21 21 17 Kerala*** 48152 6242 6371030 11077 64591 67 121 188 18 Ladakh 284 21 27416 47 228 19 Lakshadweep 32 4 11313 7 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 5629 543 1020148 1231 10721 2 2 21 Maharashtra 15595 1466 7702217 2594 143656 23 23 22 Manipur 565 31 133929 81 2104 23 Meghalaya 250 41 91548 66 1573 24 Mizoram 8736 511 200867 1473 650 2 2 25 Nagaland 185 21 34442 29 754 1 1 26 Odisha 3576 464 1271018 797 9045 9 9 27 Puducherry 261 60 163437 72 1960 28 Punjab 991 129 738952 286 17692 3 3 29 Rajasthan 6767 751 1260458 1517 9533 3 3 30 Sikkim 93 16 38513 24 441 31 Tamil Nadu 10782 1539 3398231 2153 37993 4 4 32 Telangana 4396 81 779279 429 4110 33 Tripura 53 5 99884 9 919 34 Uttarakhand 2429 51 425545 206 7676 1 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 5093 600 2037339 1058 23445 7 7 36 West Bengal 2648 789 1990254 1054 21159 7 7 Total# 148359 16163 42219896 30009 512924 181 121 302 ***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 67 deaths reported on 23rd February, +121 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD. *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities

