Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 14,148 new cases with positivity rate at 1.22%; 302 deaths.

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 14,148 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 302 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (February 24), the country saw a total of 30,009 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.46 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,22,19,896.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,48,359 (0.35%) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,12,924. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 1.22 per cent today.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 76,35,69,165 samples have been tested up to February 23 for COVID-19. Of these 11,55,147 samples were tested on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday reported 583 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.05 per cent and three deaths due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department. The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 55,504, while 603 patients were discharged in a day, the bulletin said.
Delhi's case tally has now increased to 18,57,598, and the death toll is at 26,109. The national capital had on Tuesday reported 498 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death. A day before, it logged 360 cases with the positivity rate falling below the one per cent mark for the first time since December 28.
On Sunday, the city logged 570 cases with a positivity rate of 1.04 per cent and four fatalities. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on a decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|24
|5
|9862
|8
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|5181
|384
|2297065
|635
|14718
|2
|2
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|239
|7
|63837
|38
|296
|4
|Assam
|1691
|72
|715710
|95
|6637
|2
|2
|5
|Bihar
|432
|76
|817169
|129
|12255
|6
|Chandigarh
|179
|32
|90290
|56
|1164
|1
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2289
|307
|1133779
|526
|14022
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|3
|11431
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2344
|23
|1829145
|603
|26109
|3
|3
|10
|Goa
|457
|76
|240607
|118
|3797
|2
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|3386
|539
|1207284
|839
|10911
|5
|5
|12
|Haryana
|2701
|154
|966623
|654
|10539
|8
|8
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1570
|42
|277046
|141
|4112
|7
|7
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1365
|83
|446534
|182
|4748
|1
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|566
|54
|428276
|101
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|9415
|1028
|3889418
|1674
|39866
|21
|21
|17
|Kerala***
|48152
|6242
|6371030
|11077
|64591
|67
|121
|188
|18
|Ladakh
|284
|21
|27416
|47
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|32
|4
|11313
|7
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|5629
|543
|1020148
|1231
|10721
|2
|2
|21
|Maharashtra
|15595
|1466
|7702217
|2594
|143656
|23
|23
|22
|Manipur
|565
|31
|133929
|81
|2104
|23
|Meghalaya
|250
|41
|91548
|66
|1573
|24
|Mizoram
|8736
|511
|200867
|1473
|650
|2
|2
|25
|Nagaland
|185
|21
|34442
|29
|754
|1
|1
|26
|Odisha
|3576
|464
|1271018
|797
|9045
|9
|9
|27
|Puducherry
|261
|60
|163437
|72
|1960
|28
|Punjab
|991
|129
|738952
|286
|17692
|3
|3
|29
|Rajasthan
|6767
|751
|1260458
|1517
|9533
|3
|3
|30
|Sikkim
|93
|16
|38513
|24
|441
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|10782
|1539
|3398231
|2153
|37993
|4
|4
|32
|Telangana
|4396
|81
|779279
|429
|4110
|33
|Tripura
|53
|5
|99884
|9
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2429
|51
|425545
|206
|7676
|1
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|5093
|600
|2037339
|1058
|23445
|7
|7
|36
|West Bengal
|2648
|789
|1990254
|1054
|21159
|7
|7
|Total#
|148359
|16163
|42219896
|30009
|512924
|181
|121
|302
|***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 67 deaths reported on 23rd February, +121 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD.
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities
