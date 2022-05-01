Sunday, May 01, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID: Over 3,300 new cases, 40 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 19,092

COVID: Over 3,300 new cases, 40 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 19,092

The total active cases of COVID in India have risen to 19,092, the health ministry data showed on Sunday.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: May 01, 2022 9:58 IST
Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus Cases in India, India Covid Cases, Corona Cases in India, Covid 1
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

COVID: Over 3,300 new cases, 40 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 19,092.

Highlights

  • India saw a total of 2,876 discharges in the last 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,23,843
  • The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections in India

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 3,324 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 40 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (May 1), the country saw a total of 2,876 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,36,253.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 19,092 the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 18,684. 

The  active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. An increase of 408 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,23,843. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ALSO READ: Karnataka orders new Covid measures, screening for passengers from THESE countries

The daily positivity rate was recorded at  0.71 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.68 per cent, according to the ministry.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 189.17 crore.

India COVID case history so far: 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 40 new fatalities included 36 from Kerala, two from Karnataka and one each from Delhi and Maharashtra.

A total of 5,23,843 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,843 from Maharashtra, 69,047 from Kerala, 40,101 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,175 from Delhi, 23,507 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,201 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,520 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, and one death, according to data released by the health department. The total active cases in the national capital was recorded at 5,716. The positivity rate has come down to 5.10 per cent.

Earlier in the morning, Delhi government released the Covid-19 numbers for Friday. Delhi has recorded 1,607 fresh COVID-19 cases with two people succumbing to the virus on Friday. 

With these new cases, the national capital's overall Covid tally has increased to 18,83,075, while the death toll has risen to 26,175. The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic. 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 9906 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 23 2304934 14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 0   64199   296      
4 Assam 11   716216 7986      
5 Bihar 40 818266 12256      
6 Chandigarh 71 90824 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 35 1138199 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 5716 107  1851184 1412  26175   1
10 Goa 45 241552 3832      
11 Gujarat 113 1213284 10  10943      
12 Haryana 2528 90  979361 400  10619      
13 Himachal Pradesh 63 280614 11  4134      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 67 449225 4751      
15 Jharkhand 26 429885 5317      
16 Karnataka 1785 48  3905736 76  40101   2
17 Kerala*** 2810 52  6469557 353  69047   36 36
18 Ladakh 3 28015 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 150 32  1030575 14  10735      
21 Maharashtra 998 19  7728891 135  147843   1
22 Manipur 15 135085 2120      
23 Meghalaya 4   92200   1593      
24 Mizoram 668 46  226089 80  696      
25 Nagaland 0   34728   760      
26 Odisha 133 12  1278789   9124      
27 Puducherry 11   163815   1962      
28 Punjab 192 11  741655 19  17748      
29 Rajasthan 369 40  1273744 30  9552      
30 Sikkim 3   38697   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 513 3415394 43  38025      
32 Telangana 320 14  787581 20  4111      
33 Tripura 2 99957   922      
34 Uttarakhand 474   429314 7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 1538 75  2049302 200  23507      
36 West Bengal 366 31  1996693 24  21201      
Total# 19092 408  42536253 2876  523843 36 40
***For Kerala: 0 death in the last 24 hours, 4 Deaths declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents and 32 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: COVID: IIT Madras reports 13 new pandemic cases, tally rises to 196

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News

X