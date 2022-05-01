Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID: Over 3,300 new cases, 40 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 19,092.

Highlights India saw a total of 2,876 discharges in the last 24 hours

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,23,843

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections in India

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 3,324 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 40 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (May 1), the country saw a total of 2,876 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,36,253.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 19,092 the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 18,684.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. An increase of 408 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,23,843. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.71 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.68 per cent, according to the ministry.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 189.17 crore.

India COVID case history so far:

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 40 new fatalities included 36 from Kerala, two from Karnataka and one each from Delhi and Maharashtra.

A total of 5,23,843 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,843 from Maharashtra, 69,047 from Kerala, 40,101 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,175 from Delhi, 23,507 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,201 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,520 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, and one death, according to data released by the health department. The total active cases in the national capital was recorded at 5,716. The positivity rate has come down to 5.10 per cent.

Earlier in the morning, Delhi government released the Covid-19 numbers for Friday. Delhi has recorded 1,607 fresh COVID-19 cases with two people succumbing to the virus on Friday.

With these new cases, the national capital's overall Covid tally has increased to 18,83,075, while the death toll has risen to 26,175. The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 1 9906 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 23 3 2304934 1 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 64199 296 4 Assam 11 716216 1 7986 5 Bihar 40 4 818266 2 12256 6 Chandigarh 71 2 90824 7 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 35 2 1138199 3 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 5716 107 1851184 1412 26175 1 1 10 Goa 45 1 241552 7 3832 11 Gujarat 113 8 1213284 10 10943 12 Haryana 2528 90 979361 400 10619 13 Himachal Pradesh 63 3 280614 11 4134 14 Jammu and Kashmir 67 2 449225 9 4751 15 Jharkhand 26 1 429885 7 5317 16 Karnataka 1785 48 3905736 76 40101 2 2 17 Kerala*** 2810 52 6469557 353 69047 36 36 18 Ladakh 3 1 28015 1 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 150 32 1030575 14 10735 21 Maharashtra 998 19 7728891 135 147843 1 1 22 Manipur 15 2 135085 2 2120 23 Meghalaya 4 92200 1593 24 Mizoram 668 46 226089 80 696 25 Nagaland 0 34728 760 26 Odisha 133 12 1278789 9124 27 Puducherry 11 163815 1962 28 Punjab 192 11 741655 19 17748 29 Rajasthan 369 40 1273744 30 9552 30 Sikkim 3 38697 452 31 Tamil Nadu 513 6 3415394 43 38025 32 Telangana 320 14 787581 20 4111 33 Tripura 2 1 99957 922 34 Uttarakhand 474 429314 8 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 1538 75 2049302 200 23507 36 West Bengal 366 31 1996693 24 21201 Total# 19092 408 42536253 2876 523843 4 36 40 ***For Kerala: 0 death in the last 24 hours, 4 Deaths declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents and 32 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

