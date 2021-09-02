India logs 47,092 fresh COVID cases, over 35,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases rise to 3.89 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. A beneficiary receives a dose of Covid vaccine, at a special vaccination drive "Vaccination Mela", in Bengaluru.

India recorded 47,092 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 509 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the country saw a total of 35,181 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.51 per cent and total recoveries to 3,20,28,825.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 3,89,583, the ministry data showed.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,39,529. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Wednesday reported as many as 32,804 coronavirus cases and 173 deaths. With this, the death toll went up to 20,961 while active cases stood at 2,29,912. The test positivity rate (TPR) was found to be 18.76 percent after testing of 1,74,854 samples in the last 24 hours, according to a state government release.

Since Tuesday, 21,610 people have recovered from the infection taking the total recoveries to 38,38,614. Among the 14 districts of the state, Thrissur recorded the highest with 4,425 cases followed by Ernakulam (4,324), Kozhikode (3,251), Malappuram (3,099), Kollam (2,663), Thiruvananthapuram (2,579), Palakkad (2,309), Kottayam (2,263), Alappuzha (1,975), Kannur (1,657), Pathanamthitta (1,363), Wayanad (1,151) and Idukki (1,130).

Additionally, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 66 crore on Wednesday, the Union health ministry said. More than 69 lakh (69,42,335) vaccine doses have been administered on Wednesday as per the 7 pm provisional report.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said. Cumulatively, 25,89,65,198 individuals in the age group of 18-44 years across states and Union Territories have received their first dose and 2,97,99,597 have received their second dose since the start of phase-three of the vaccination drive, according to the health ministry data.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

Latest India News