Image Source : INDIA TV Navi Mumbai woman infected with COVID-19 dies in hospital

A 65-year-old woman infected with the COVID-19 virus died on Thursday at a hospital in Navi Mumbai. With this, the death toll in India reaches 14 whereas in Maharashtra the number of fatalities reached 4. After her samples were found positive on Thursday, doctors advised the kins of the woman to take her to Kasturba hospital. But they refused and took her to a government hospital, where she passed away.

The ministry said Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far at 121.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 553 while 43 people have been cured, discharged or migrated. The 606 positive cases include 43 foreign nationals, as per the health ministry.

As per the PTI report, over 2,900 persons were admitted to isolation wards of Maharashtra hospitals since January 18, while currently, 932 persons are in hospital quarantine for suspected exposure to the virus.

As many as 14,502 people have been put under home quarantine to date. However, one coronavirus infected person has been cured and discharged by the hospital.

Meanwhile, in his second address to the nation on coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-days-long nationwide lockdown. The decision was taken in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus. The prime minister also urged people to consider this lockdown as 'Curfew' and stay home as much as possible. He also asked people to maintain social distancing to prevent transmission of COVID-19 virus.

