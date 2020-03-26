West Bengal: 66-year-old man tests COVID-19 positive; total cases rise to 10 in state

Image Source : AP West Bengal: 66-year-old tests COVID-19 positive; state total rises to 10

A 66-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal's Nayabad, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 10 in the state. On Monday, the first death in the state was reported due to coronavirus. A 55-year-old resident passed away after being infected by the novel COVID-19 virus. He had no recent history of travelling abroad but had visited Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh in February.

The West Bengal government is converting a state-run hospital into an isolation and treatment centre for people suspected to be infected with the coronavirus.

Full-fledged operations at Medical College Hospital, Kolkata as a dedicated facility for isolation and treatment of suspected coronavirus patients will begin from Saturday.

This is as per the state government's plan to convert the entire hospital, which has 2,200 beds, into an isolation and treatment centre for persons suspected to be infected with the coronavirus.

