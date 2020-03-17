Image Source : AP (FILE) Coronavirus Medical Insurance: DBS Bank, Bharti AXA join hands, roll out plan covering COVID-19 (Representative image)

Coronavirus has become a global health concern and it is slowly becoming a severe condition in India as well. Maharashtra has emerged as a hotspot. As everyone is stocking up on hand sanitisers, they are also making monetary preparations for possible ailment. There's good news for everyone as a medical insurance plan covering coronavirus infection has been launched.

DBS Bank and Bharti AXA have come together and have launched Coronavirus medical insurance. The plan covers all medical conditions including COVID-19. The plan covers up to 10-days of hospitalisation and covers Rs 5,000 per day for 30-day period.

Additionally, all DBS customers can purchase health insurance products that are currently offered on the digibank app through their general insurance partners.

The bank is conducting periodic meetings with its insurance partners to ensure seamless and end-to-end online access to these facilities and improvisation to the products, it said.

This includes guarantee of payments for hassle-free hospitalization and arrangement of emergency medical evacuation for NRIs with dependents in the country.

It is also offering an Emergency Global Medical Assist Program that provides 24x7 access to medical support.

The coronavirus pandemic outbreak has claimed three lives in India so far and the number of people who have tested positive is 137.

(With PTI inputs)

Watch | Here's how you can safeguard yourself from coronavirus pandemic