No new coronavirus case today in Lucknow, 75 under treatment

In what appears to be a brief window to catch breath during city's battle with coronavirus, no new Covid-19 case was detected in Lucknow. The city has seen 1 death so far, a figure lesser than those obtained from other major cities in India. However, the battle is far from over as 75 patients are still under treatment after coronavirus infection.

Abhishek Prakash, District Magistrate of Lucknow told India TV that 70 coronavirus patients were discharged on Thursday after they were cured of the infection. The total number of patients successfully cured till Thursday was 172. All these numbers put total number of infections in Lucknow at 248.

On Thursday, number of Coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh hit 3071 with detection of 73 new patients. There have been 62 deaths so far. 1250 patients have been cured till date.

State government on Thursday, lifted ban on manufacture and sale of Paan Masala.

Commissioner Food Safety and Drug Administration Anita Singh has issued the order saying that the exemption is for plain paan masala. The ban on the manufacture, storage and sale of tobacco and nicotine-free pan masala/gutkha in the state will continue unchanged.

The state government has also allowed stationery and book shops to open in the green and orange zones, maintaining social distancing norms.

Though many government and private schools have started giving online classes amid the lockdown, students claimed the unavailability of books was affecting the studies.

The sale of books and stationery has been welcomed by parents and students who said that online classes, in the absence of books, were making studying difficult for them.

