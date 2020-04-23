Clashes break out between locals and police amid lack of essential items in Malegaon

Image Source : INDIA TV/ RAJIV SINGH Clashes breakout between locals and police amid lack of essential items in Malegaon

At least 100 people on Thursday took to streets and clashed with police officials near Sangmeshwar Kila, Yalmma Bridge in Maharashtra Nashik. The people angry due to a lack of essential items in the region, pushed barricades, and attacked policemen. Meanwhile, forces have been deployed to control the situation. After the situation started to get worse, the police called on forces to tackle the crowd.

According to the officials, the area is a coronavirus containment zone and people are angry as they are not getting enough essentials. Meanwhile, cases have been registered against the people involved in the incident.

Mumbai has the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 3096, followed by Pune (660), Thane (465), Nashik (96) and Nagpur (76). Maharashtra remains the worst affected state and also the first in the country to cross the 5,000 number of COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday,18 people succumbed to the pandemic in Maharashtra. Of them, ten were from Mumbai, two each from Pune and Aurangabad, one each from Kalyan-Dombivli, Solapur city, Jalgaon, and Malegaon in Nashik district. There are 465 active containment zones in the state currently. As many as 1,09,072 people are in-home quarantine. The state has so far tested 90,223 samples.

According to the Health Ministry, India coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 21,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 21,393 including 681 deaths and 4,258 have recovered

ALSO READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Top Headlines This Hour

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage