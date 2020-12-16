India records 26,382 new COVID cases, 387 deaths in 24 hrs; tally nears 10 million mark

Image Source : PTI India records XXXX new COVID cases, XXX deaths in 24 hrs; tally jumps to XXXX

India on Wednesday recorded 26,382 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the country's total tally to 99,32,548, according to the Union Health Ministry's data. The national recovery rate is now at 95.21%. With 387 new deaths, India's toll of coronavirus-related deaths has mounted to 1,44,096.

On the other hand, the total discharged/recovered cases in India stand at 94,56,449 with 33,813 new discharges in the last 24 hours. The fatality rate stands at 1.45%.

The total active cases in the country stand at 3,32,002 which comprises 3.34% of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,66,46,280 samples have been tested up to December 15, of which 10,85,625 were conducted on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry said, five states - Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Kerala and Maharashtra - account for 56% of total active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

India's coronavirus tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August and 40 lakh on 5 September. It went past 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, and surpassed 90 lakh on 20 November.

A Look At Statewise Coronavirus Tally:

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 93 4688 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 4660 864612 7064 3 Arunachal Pradesh 234 16264 55 4 Assam 3540 210401 1004 5 Bihar 5170 236782 1329 6 Chandigarh 635 17837 304 7 Chhattisgarh 17637 239468 3135 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 19 3338 2 9 Delhi 14480 585852 10115 10 Goa 995 47861 710 11 Gujarat 12881 212839 4193 12 Haryana 8232 243224 2751 13 Himachal Pradesh 6792 42568 836 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4434 110354 1812 15 Jharkhand 1578 109352 1001 16 Karnataka 15664 875796 11965 17 Kerala 57909 616666 2680 18 Ladakh 625 8469 123 19 Madhya Pradesh 12516 209768 3425 20 Maharashtra 72458 1766010 48339 21 Manipur 2085 24880 327 22 Meghalaya 690 12186 131 23 Mizoram 179 3894 7 24 Nagaland 595 11097 69 25 Odisha 2724 319850 1815 26 Puducherry 297 36633 620 27 Punjab 6502 149434 5117 28 Rajasthan 15510 275506 2568 29 Sikkim 294 4952 119 30 Tamil Nadu 9951 779291 11919 31 Telengana 7183 270450 1502 32 Tripura 306 32397 378 33 Uttarakhand 6089 76041 1372 34 Uttar Pradesh 18382 541579 8103 35 West Bengal 20663 496110 9145 Total# 332002 9456449 144096

