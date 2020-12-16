India records 26,382 new COVID cases, 387 deaths in 24 hrs; tally nears 10 million mark

India on Wednesday recorded 26,382 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the country's total tally to 99,32,548, according to the Union Health Ministry's data. The national recovery rate is now at 95.21%. With 387 new deaths, India's toll of coronavirus-related deaths has mounted to 1,44,096.
On the other hand, the total discharged/recovered cases in India stand at 94,56,449 with 33,813 new discharges in the last 24 hours. The fatality rate stands at 1.45%.
The total active cases in the country stand at 3,32,002 which comprises 3.34% of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,66,46,280 samples have been tested up to December 15, of which 10,85,625 were conducted on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry said, five states - Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Kerala and Maharashtra - account for 56% of total active cases of COVID-19 in the country.
India's coronavirus tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August and 40 lakh on 5 September. It went past 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, and surpassed 90 lakh on 20 November.
A Look At Statewise Coronavirus Tally:
|. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|93
|4688
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|4660
|864612
|7064
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|234
|16264
|55
|4
|Assam
|3540
|210401
|1004
|5
|Bihar
|5170
|236782
|1329
|6
|Chandigarh
|635
|17837
|304
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|17637
|239468
|3135
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|19
|3338
|2
|9
|Delhi
|14480
|585852
|10115
|10
|Goa
|995
|47861
|710
|11
|Gujarat
|12881
|212839
|4193
|12
|Haryana
|8232
|243224
|2751
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|6792
|42568
|836
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4434
|110354
|1812
|15
|Jharkhand
|1578
|109352
|1001
|16
|Karnataka
|15664
|875796
|11965
|17
|Kerala
|57909
|616666
|2680
|18
|Ladakh
|625
|8469
|123
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|12516
|209768
|3425
|20
|Maharashtra
|72458
|1766010
|48339
|21
|Manipur
|2085
|24880
|327
|22
|Meghalaya
|690
|12186
|131
|23
|Mizoram
|179
|3894
|7
|24
|Nagaland
|595
|11097
|69
|25
|Odisha
|2724
|319850
|1815
|26
|Puducherry
|297
|36633
|620
|27
|Punjab
|6502
|149434
|5117
|28
|Rajasthan
|15510
|275506
|2568
|29
|Sikkim
|294
|4952
|119
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|9951
|779291
|11919
|31
|Telengana
|7183
|270450
|1502
|32
|Tripura
|306
|32397
|378
|33
|Uttarakhand
|6089
|76041
|1372
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|18382
|541579
|8103
|35
|West Bengal
|20663
|496110
|9145
|Total#
|332002
|9456449
|144096