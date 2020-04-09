Coronavirus in MP: 32-year-old man dies hours after submitting samples for COVID-19 test

Image Source : AP A civic worker pedals past an area which was sealed following suspected cases of COVID-19 in the area.

A 32-year-old man died at a hospital on Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district hours after submitting samples for coronavirus testing. "A 32-year-old man, Dhan Singh, was admitted to the isolation ward in a district hospital this morning. The patient died after submitting samples for coronavirus test," Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr A.R. Karoria said on Wednesday.

Health officer Karoria said that Dhan Singh had trouble breathing and had a fever, cough and cold.

Karoria said the samples have been sent for testing, only after the reports are out, we can confirm if the person was infected with the virus.

The death toll due to coronavirus in the state stands at 29, with 21 persons dying in Indore alone so far, besides five in Ujjain and one each in Bhopal, Khargone and Chhindwara, said health officials.

With cases of infection being reported from two more districts Khandwa and Raisen - on Wednesday, the pandemic has now spread to 16 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Curfew was imposed in Khandwa town after a coronavirus positive case was found, the official added.

Meanwhile, in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases from Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered complete sealing of these three districts, officials said.

FIRs should be registered if a person hides the fact that he or she has contracted virus or has symptoms, Chouhan said.

