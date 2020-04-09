Image Source : Bihar: 4 of a family test COVID-19 positive; Bihar tally rises to 43

Four women of the same family tested positive for COVID-19 in Siwan. As per reports, all infected women came in contact with a COVID-19 infected person with a travel history to Oman.

This takes the overall COVID-19 toll in the state to 43.

Earlier on Wednesday, 38-year-old man with a travel history to Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Wednesday. Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said the patient had "a travel history to Delhi" and more details were sought about which places he visited in the national capital and the people whom he came in contact with.

