Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Andhra: 66 new COVID-19 cases; state tally reaches 2627, death toll at 56

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 2627 after 66 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, out of which 1,807 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 56 have died, the State Nodal Officer said on Sunday. With this, the number of active cases now stands at 764. According to the medical bulletin, 3,04,326 samples were tested so far.

With the latest updates, Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts continued to be the major hotbeds in the state.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 1.3 lakh mark taking tally to 1,31,868 including 3,867 deaths while 54,441 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, a record 6,767 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from across the country. The nation is under the third extended phase of lockdown which will remain in place till May 31 in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage