Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus death toll in West Bengal rises to 5, 37 COVID-19 positive in state so far

The death count from coronavirus rose to five in West Bengal. On Tuesday, the death of COVID-19 infected women triggered demonstrations by nurses of a state-run hospital who alleged that the authorities had refused to keep her in isolation. Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases increased to 37, while alarmed authorities quarantined over one lakh people on Tuesday to prevent further spread of the disease.

Here is the list of COVID-19 positive case in the state so far:

Saltlake Amri-1 Dhakuria Amri-1 Medinipur-1 Howrah-1(dead) Zenith-1 Howrah ILS-1 (dead) Command-3 Nagerbajar ILS-1 NRS-1 (dead) RG Kar-1 Srirampur Walsh-2 Egra-1

Till now, the global death toll due to novel coronavirus has crossed the 42,000-mark, while the total confirmed cases stand at 8,57,487. In India, the death toll surged to 35 on Tuesday while the total number of cases stands at 1397.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 Crisis: Top News Headlines At This Hour