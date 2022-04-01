Covid-19: 1,335 new cases, 52 deaths reported in last 24 hours; active cases stand at 13,672

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A community puja pandal based on the theme of Fight Against Coronavirus during the Durga Puja festival, at Raiganj in North Dinajpur district, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

Highlights More than 5.21 lakh people have lost their lives in India due to Covid-19

According to the Health Ministry, more than 70% of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities

With 1,335 new coronavirus infections and 1,918 discharges reported in a day, India's active cases dipped to 13,672, according to the Union Health Ministry. The death toll climbed to 5,21,181 with 52 fresh fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said. The overall total tally of COVID-19 cases stand at 4,30,25,775.

A reduction of 635 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country's daily Covid positivity rate was recorded at 0.22 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.23 per cent.

A total of 78.91 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far, with 6,07,987 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Notably, Covid-19 vaccines have changed the course of the pandemic. In total, 1,84,31,89,377 doses have been given so far.

According to the Ministry data, more than 5.21 lakh deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1.47 lakh alone from Maharashtra. More than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

