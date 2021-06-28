India logs 46,148 new covid cases in past 24 hours; recovery rate now at 96.80 per cent

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amritsar: Tourists walk near the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh at Heritage street near the Golden temple

India recorded 46,148 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 979 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 58,578 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,93,09,607. With this, the recovery rate now stands at 96.80 per cent. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,02,79,331 with 5,72,994 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,96,730.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The tally crossed the 2-crore mark on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 62 8 7266 1 127 2 Andhra Pradesh 44773 1353 1822500 5570 12599 33 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2495 51 32270 216 167 4 Assam 27137 1775 469067 3261 4440 37 5 Bihar 2142 108 709578 292 9579 1 6 Chandigarh 203 17 60614 37 807 7 Chhattisgarh 6596 124 973262 364 13431 4 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 45 10490 5 4 9 Delhi 1568 30 1407401 285 24965 4 10 Goa 2511 93 160548 301 3039 7 11 Gujarat 3687 196 809506 305 10051 3 12 Haryana 1685 119 757308 217 9385 17 13 Himachal Pradesh 1754 131 196438 247 3473 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5292 338 305135 745 4304 8 15 Jharkhand 1030 83 339199 163 5111 1 16 Karnataka 101065 4184 2698822 7699 34743 89 17 Kerala 100048 1508 2775967 12351 12879 62 18 Ladakh 281 19481 23 202 19 Lakshadweep 296 2 9337 24 48 20 Madhya Pradesh 816 111 779963 129 8917 21 21 Maharashtra 125422 1007 5790113 8562 121286 405 22 Manipur 5824 144 61038 509 1124 16 23 Meghalaya 4558 110 43070 570 819 2 24 Mizoram 4324 46 15040 177 91 25 Nagaland 1523 36 22951 75 487 26 Odisha 29181 209 867402 3578 3887 39 27 Puducherry 2672 103 112229 331 1744 3 28 Punjab 4020 356 574872 641 15991 12 29 Rajasthan 1733 106 941482 264 8914 4 30 Sikkim 2137 33 17673 203 301 31 Tamil Nadu 42801 2123 2390783 7159 32290 91 32 Telangana 14302 752 602676 1492 3635 8 33 Tripura 3497 251 60694 466 672 4 34 Uttarakhand 2465 45 330066 125 7088 2 35 Uttar Pradesh 3165 32 1679913 169 22518 75 36 West Bengal 21884 215 1455453 2022 17612 29 Total# 572994 13409 29309607 58578 396730 979

Meanwhile, the Centre has told the Supreme Court that Indian missions all over the world have been working on a “war footing” for sourcing medicines like Amphotericin or additional and alternative drugs for the treatment of COVID-related Mucormycosis (CAM) in the country.

The Union health ministry, in a 375-page affidavit filed in the apex court on Saturday, responded in detail to the query of an apex court bench about the steps being taken to ensure drug availability for Mucormycosis.

It said the projected production of L-Amphotericin B by domestic manufacturers in August is likely to be 5.525 lakh units of injections and in order to maintain equitable distribution, states are given the medicines in accordance with the proportion of their reported caseload.

Besides ramping up domestic production facilities of medicines like Amphotericin, the government said it has also issued guidance on the judicious use of the drug, and states and UTs have been required to put in place transparent arrangements for allocation to private and government hospitals.

