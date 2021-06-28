India logs 46,148 new covid cases in past 24 hours; recovery rate now at 96.80 per cent

India recorded 46,148 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 979 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 58,578 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,93,09,607. With this, the recovery rate now stands at 96.80 per cent. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,02,79,331 with 5,72,994 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,96,730.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
The tally crossed the 2-crore mark on May 4.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|62
|8
|7266
|1
|127
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|44773
|1353
|1822500
|5570
|12599
|33
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2495
|51
|32270
|216
|167
|4
|Assam
|27137
|1775
|469067
|3261
|4440
|37
|5
|Bihar
|2142
|108
|709578
|292
|9579
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|203
|17
|60614
|37
|807
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|6596
|124
|973262
|364
|13431
|4
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|45
|10490
|5
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1568
|30
|1407401
|285
|24965
|4
|10
|Goa
|2511
|93
|160548
|301
|3039
|7
|11
|Gujarat
|3687
|196
|809506
|305
|10051
|3
|12
|Haryana
|1685
|119
|757308
|217
|9385
|17
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1754
|131
|196438
|247
|3473
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5292
|338
|305135
|745
|4304
|8
|15
|Jharkhand
|1030
|83
|339199
|163
|5111
|1
|16
|Karnataka
|101065
|4184
|2698822
|7699
|34743
|89
|17
|Kerala
|100048
|1508
|2775967
|12351
|12879
|62
|18
|Ladakh
|281
|19481
|23
|202
|19
|Lakshadweep
|296
|2
|9337
|24
|48
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|816
|111
|779963
|129
|8917
|21
|21
|Maharashtra
|125422
|1007
|5790113
|8562
|121286
|405
|22
|Manipur
|5824
|144
|61038
|509
|1124
|16
|23
|Meghalaya
|4558
|110
|43070
|570
|819
|2
|24
|Mizoram
|4324
|46
|15040
|177
|91
|25
|Nagaland
|1523
|36
|22951
|75
|487
|26
|Odisha
|29181
|209
|867402
|3578
|3887
|39
|27
|Puducherry
|2672
|103
|112229
|331
|1744
|3
|28
|Punjab
|4020
|356
|574872
|641
|15991
|12
|29
|Rajasthan
|1733
|106
|941482
|264
|8914
|4
|30
|Sikkim
|2137
|33
|17673
|203
|301
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|42801
|2123
|2390783
|7159
|32290
|91
|32
|Telangana
|14302
|752
|602676
|1492
|3635
|8
|33
|Tripura
|3497
|251
|60694
|466
|672
|4
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2465
|45
|330066
|125
|7088
|2
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3165
|32
|1679913
|169
|22518
|75
|36
|West Bengal
|21884
|215
|1455453
|2022
|17612
|29
|Total#
|572994
|13409
|29309607
|58578
|396730
|979
Meanwhile, the Centre has told the Supreme Court that Indian missions all over the world have been working on a “war footing” for sourcing medicines like Amphotericin or additional and alternative drugs for the treatment of COVID-related Mucormycosis (CAM) in the country.
The Union health ministry, in a 375-page affidavit filed in the apex court on Saturday, responded in detail to the query of an apex court bench about the steps being taken to ensure drug availability for Mucormycosis.
It said the projected production of L-Amphotericin B by domestic manufacturers in August is likely to be 5.525 lakh units of injections and in order to maintain equitable distribution, states are given the medicines in accordance with the proportion of their reported caseload.
Besides ramping up domestic production facilities of medicines like Amphotericin, the government said it has also issued guidance on the judicious use of the drug, and states and UTs have been required to put in place transparent arrangements for allocation to private and government hospitals.