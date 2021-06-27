Follow us on Image Source : PTI COVID: Maharashtra reports 9,974 new cases, 143 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 9,974 coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 60,36,821, the death toll increased to 1,21,286 with 143 new fatalities.

As many as 8,562 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 57,90,113. The number of active cases stands at 1,22,252.

Mumbai recorded 739 new COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 7,20,349, while 13 patients died of the infection, and 650 recovered from it. With the latest casualties, the city's toll has risen to 15,396 and the count of recoveries has reached 6,94,082.

With 2,10,866 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 4,10,42,198, as per the department.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 95.91 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.0 per cent. Currently, 6,19,168 people are in home quarantine and 4,240 are in institutional quarantine.

