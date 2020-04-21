Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus cases in Gujarat surge past 2,000; 77 fatalities reported

The coronavirus cases in Gujarat have crossed 2,000 as the death toll in the state notched up to 77. Due to the intensified surveillance and testing, a majority of the 127 fresh cases came from the declared hotspots, but with that the new cases also sprang up in districts where the coronavirus had no presence till now.

Corona positive cases in Gujarat have been growing rapidly, as the state is registering positive cases everyday in triple digits since more than 10 days. As the health authorities intensify surveillance and testing, the number of cases continues to rise with Ahmedabad contributing almost 65 per cent to the state's total.

However on Tuesday, out of the total 127 positive cases, Surat had the maximum number (69), followed by Ahmedabad (50), Rajkot (2) and Valsad recording its first positive case (2) and Tapi also with one case. One positive case each was also found in Gir-Somnath, Kheda and Aravali. There are 6 districts in the state where the Coronavirus has not made its appearance yet.

The state health authorities carried out a total of 3,339 tests in the last 24 hours, where 215 where found positive and 3,124 negative. The state has carried out a total of 35,543 tests so far out of which 2,066 have been found positive and 33,477 negative.

Five more Corona infected persons lost their lives on Tuesday. A female (55) with hypertension admitted in the Sir T hospital, Bhavnagar, and a male (66) suffering with diabetes and kidney problems admitted in the SVP hospital Ahmedabad, succumbed. Two females (66) and (55) and a male (50) with no comorbidity admitted in the Ahmedabad Civil hospital also lost their lives.

Out of the total 77 deaths, 43 people have died from the virus infection in Ahmedabad alone, followed by 10 in Surat, 7 in Vadodara and 5 in Bhavnagar.

"The mortality rate in Gujarati 3.72 per cent, it is more because out of the total deaths, major portion of the deceased has been due to risk factors like age and comorbidity conditions. Most of the deaths had comorbid conditions like hypertension, diabetes, kidney and lung problems," said Jayanti Ravi, the principal secretary, Health and family welfare Department, Gujarat.

Ahmedabad continued to lead the state with maximum positive cases (1,298), followed by Surat (338), Vadodara (188), Rajkot (40), Bhavnagar (32), Anand (28), Bharuch (23), Gandhinagar (17), Patan (15), Narmada (12), Panchmahals (11), Banaskantha (10), Aravalli (8), Chotta Udepur (7), Kutch and Mehsana (6 each), Botad (5), Porbandar, Mahisagar, Gir-Somnath, Kheda and Dahod (3 each), Valsad and Sabarkantha (2 each) and Jamnagar, Morbi and Tapi with one each.

"Out of the total 1,858 active cases, the condition of 1,839 is stable while there are 19 patients still on ventilator," added Ravi.

The total number of quarantined in the state is 30,354, where 26,590 are home quarantined, 3,436 in government facilities and 328 in private facilities.

