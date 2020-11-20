With 45,882 new COVID-19 cases in a day, tally crosses 90L-mark; recoveries surge past 84 lakh

India’s total coronavirus cases on Friday mounted surged past 90,04,366 lakh with 45,882 fresh infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,32,162 with 584 new fatalities, data updated at 8.00 am showed. With 44,807 new discharge, 84,28,410 have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.58 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.
The number of active cases remained below 4.5 lakh for the third consecutive day.
However, after 55 days, with 491, the country witnessed a rise in active cases of coronavirus infection, taking the tally to 4,43,794 as on date, which comprises 4.95 per cent of the total caseload, data stated.
The national recovery rate has improved to 93.58 per cent which exceeded active cases, the health ministry said on Thursday.
"This trend of more daily recoveries than the daily cases has led to a continuous contraction of India's active caseload," it said.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of more than 12,95,91,786 crore samples have been tested up to November 18 with 10,83,397 samples being tested on Wednesday.
India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.
Statewise coronavirus status:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|154
|4378
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|16516
|833980
|6899
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1182
|14715
|48
|4
|Assam
|3285
|206611
|969
|5
|Bihar
|5349
|221272
|1201
|6
|Chandigarh
|1081
|14833
|253
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|18770
|193997
|2646
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|29
|3274
|2
|9
|Delhi
|42458
|452683
|7943
|10
|Goa
|1364
|44310
|670
|11
|Gujarat
|12457
|175362
|3823
|12
|Haryana
|19543
|185403
|2093
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|6901
|24025
|475
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5570
|96972
|1613
|15
|Jharkhand
|2637
|103171
|934
|16
|Karnataka
|25165
|829188
|11578
|17
|Kerala
|69516
|468460
|1943
|18
|Ladakh
|924
|6605
|94
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|9338
|174202
|3115
|20
|Maharashtra
|81207
|1630111
|46202
|21
|Manipur
|2828
|19259
|231
|22
|Meghalaya
|753
|10014
|103
|23
|Mizoram
|487
|3021
|5
|24
|Nagaland
|1255
|9057
|54
|25
|Odisha
|7568
|301777
|1575
|26
|Puducherry
|705
|35152
|608
|27
|Punjab
|5937
|132917
|4541
|28
|Rajasthan
|19478
|210779
|2101
|29
|Sikkim
|300
|4182
|95
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|14470
|737281
|11531
|31
|Telengana
|12682
|246733
|1419
|32
|Tripura
|997
|30856
|364
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4147
|64032
|1128
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|21954
|487221
|7441
|35
|West Bengal
|26296
|407769
|7820
|Total#
|443303
|8383602
|131578