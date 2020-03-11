Image Source : PTI Coronavirus: Bengaluru airport traffic down 50 percent amid COVID-19 scare

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has reported a decline of 50 per cent in passenger traffic, following COVID-19 scourge wreaking havoc with itineraries, an official said on Wednesday.

"Traffic at Bengaluru airport has been affected by the coronavirus, like most other airports globally. International traffic has dropped by 20 per cent from normal levels in February and almost by 50 per cent in March," said an airport spokesperson.

Normally, the airport in this tech hub has a daily international traffic in the range of 15,000 fliers which had now nosedived to 7,000.

Interestingly, domestic traffic did not decline drastically unlike international traffic.

"There is already an impact of up to 4 per cent in domestic travel. We expect to see a further decrease if more coronavirus cases emerge in India," said the spokesperson.

Bengaluru airport is the country's third-largest terminal after Mumbai and Delhi and the largest in south India.

