Tuesday, December 20, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar alleges of giving Rs 60 crores to AAP, probe likely

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar alleges of giving Rs 60 crores to AAP, probe likely

Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is currently lodged in Delhi's Mandoli jail had earlier written a fresh letter to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena seeking a CBI probe against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others for alleged threat and corruption.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: December 20, 2022 15:26 IST
Sukesh Chandrasekhar
Image Source : PTI Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Tuesday alleged of giving Rs 60 crores to Aam Aadmi Party. The conman was taken to Delhi's Patiala House court where a high-powered committee took his statement. Advocate Anant Malik, his lawyer said that the committee has given its recommendations and held that the allegations are serious and a probe should be done.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is currently lodged in Delhi's Mandoli jail had earlier written a fresh letter to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena seeking a CBI probe against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others for alleged threat and corruption. Chandrashekhar had also alleged that he had received "severe threat" from the jail administration on behalf of AAP leader Satyendar Jain and then DG Prisons Sandeep Goel.

 

Chandrashekhar had also alleged that AAP leader Jain extorted Rs 10 crore in 2019 in exchange of his safety in the prison. The alleged conman later issued a “press release” from the jail, alleging that in 2016 he had delivered Rs 50 crore to Jain at his farmhouse in Asola, after which Kejriwal and others visited him in hotel ‘Hyatt’ for dinner.

The AAP has denied the allegations.

Related Stories
Gifts given to Jacqueline Fernandez-Nora by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar likely to be seized by ED

Gifts given to Jacqueline Fernandez-Nora by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar likely to be seized by ED

Conman Sukesh drops another 'letter bomb' on AAP, makes serious allegations against Kejriwal, Jain

Conman Sukesh drops another 'letter bomb' on AAP, makes serious allegations against Kejriwal, Jain

He has claimed that a total amount of Rs 10 crore was paid to Satyender Jain, and Rs 12.50 crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel. Earlier this month, Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel was transferred from the Tihar Jail and asked to report to the police headquarters for further orders.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Latest News