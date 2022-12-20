Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar alleges of giving Rs 60 crores to AAP, probe likely

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Tuesday alleged of giving Rs 60 crores to Aam Aadmi Party. The conman was taken to Delhi's Patiala House court where a high-powered committee took his statement. Advocate Anant Malik, his lawyer said that the committee has given its recommendations and held that the allegations are serious and a probe should be done.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is currently lodged in Delhi's Mandoli jail had earlier written a fresh letter to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena seeking a CBI probe against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others for alleged threat and corruption. Chandrashekhar had also alleged that he had received "severe threat" from the jail administration on behalf of AAP leader Satyendar Jain and then DG Prisons Sandeep Goel.

Chandrashekhar had also alleged that AAP leader Jain extorted Rs 10 crore in 2019 in exchange of his safety in the prison. The alleged conman later issued a “press release” from the jail, alleging that in 2016 he had delivered Rs 50 crore to Jain at his farmhouse in Asola, after which Kejriwal and others visited him in hotel ‘Hyatt’ for dinner.

The AAP has denied the allegations.

He has claimed that a total amount of Rs 10 crore was paid to Satyender Jain, and Rs 12.50 crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel. Earlier this month, Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel was transferred from the Tihar Jail and asked to report to the police headquarters for further orders.

