'People want change': Congress Working Committee meeting concludes in Hyderabad

The first meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) concluded in Hyderabad on Sunday. Congress passed a resolution asserting that it is ready for the upcoming assembly polls in five states and Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Reaffirmed the preparedness of the party organization for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it said the people of the country want change.

"This meeting of the Extended Congress Working Committee concludes by expressing its confidence that the Indian National Congress will receive a decisive mandate from the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana in the assembly elections that will be held shortly. It also reaffirms the preparedness of the party organization for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, which are due in April May 2024. The Congress Party is fully ready for the battle ahead. It is confident that the people of our country are wanting change. We will fulfill their expectations of law and order, freedom, social and economic justice, equality and equity," the resolution read.

Besides regular members, permanent invitees and special invitees, the extended meeting of the apex decision-making body of the party included state party chiefs, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders, parliamentary party office-bearers and its Central Election Committee members.

The Congress on Saturday had resolved to make the I.N.D.I.A bloc an "ideological and electoral success" to free the country from "divisive politics" and ensure that people get a government that is sensitive and accountable.

The party had made the assertion in a 14-point resolution adopted by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on the first day of the deliberations Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)

