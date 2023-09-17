'Political witch-hunt': Congress reacts to arrest of party MLA Mamman Khan in Nuh violence case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Haryana Congress leaders

Nuh violence case: Former Haryana chief minister and Leader of Opposition in state assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress president Udai Bhan on Sunday issued a joint statement alleging that its MLA Mamman Khan has been arrested due to a "political witch-hunt".

The Haryana Congress leaders demanded a judicial probe into the July 31 Nuh violence under the supervision of a high court judge. Mamman Khan, the MLA from Ferozepur Jhirka who was named as an accused in a separate FIR lodged on August 1 after the communal clashes in Nuh, was arrested late on Thursday night from Rajasthan. The charges in that FIR include promoting enmity between different groups.

A court on Sunday extended by two days the police remand of Khan, who has been arrested in connection with the communal violence in Haryana's Nuh.

"Judicial inquiry will bring out the truth and everything would be revealed to the public which will be acceptable to all," the statement said.

"People of Haryana know that Congress MLA Mamman Khan was arrested due to a political witch-hunt, hence it is necessary for the truth to come out," it said.

Bhan and Hooda alleged that inflammatory posts were being posted on social media 15 days before the incident and the government was sleeping.

"This makes it clear that there is definitely something dark and sinister that the government is trying to hide. The government's inaction seems to indicate either its complicity or its failure," they said.

Hooda claimed the "people of the state do not trust the investigation of Haryana Police" as the incident occurred due to its "failure".

"Despite the government already having intelligence reports about the deteriorating situation and local Congress (Nuh) MLA Aftab Ahmed continuously informing the local police administration about the deteriorating situation, the government did not take any action in time," Hooda alleged.

Hooda said the Congress had demanded a high-level impartial investigation into this matter from the very first day, which was not accepted by the government.

"This is because the government's intention from day one has been to cover up the case and protect the real culprits and implicate the innocent," Hooda claimed.

A procession led by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs in Nuh on July 31. Six people were killed in the incident and the ensuing violence.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Parliament special session: All-party meeting concludes, parties push for passage of Women's Reservation Bill

Latest India News