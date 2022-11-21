Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to conduct Gujarat campaign from Nov 26

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kharge officially took over as the Congress president on October 26. He is the first member from a non-Gandhi family to head Congress in 24 years.

According to sources, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will conduct campaigns in Gujarat from November 26 to 28. Kharge will address a public meeting in Ahmedabad on November 26 and is likely to address a press conference the next day. Kharge will also participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi on November 27.

He will address another public meeting near Gandhinagar on November 28. Kharge's visit to Gujarat comes in the backdrop of assembly elections in the state which will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. Results will be declared on December 8.

The new Congress president, who took over from Sonia Gandhi recently, had earlier addressed public meetings in Himachal Pradesh as well. Polling on 68 Assembly seats of Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Kharge officially took over as the Congress president on October 26. He is the first member from a non-Gandhi family to head Congress in 24 years. He polled 7,897 votes against his rival Shashi Tharoor who received 1072 votes in the election to the top post.

