Mallikarjun Kharge will be an inspiration to party workers: Sonia Gandhi

Image Source : PTI Outgoing Congress President Sonia Gandhi congratulates Mallikarjun Kharge on being elected as the new Congress President.

Outgoing Congress President Sonia Gandhi congratulated Mallikarjun Kharge on being elected as the party's President today. Mentioning that Kharge would inspire the faction-ridden party she said, " I extend my heartiest congratulations to the newly elected President Mallikarjun Kharge. Change is the rule of the world. The Congress has faced a lot of difficulties earlier as well. But I am sure we will overcome the problems."

Speaking at an event where Mallikarjun Kharge officially took charge as the president of the party, Gandhi said it is her biggest satisfaction that the new president of the party is someone who has risen from the ranks of being an ordinary worker to such great heights through sheer hard work. "Kharge Ji is an experienced leader. He has reached this destiny from being a common party worker to Congress president through his hard work. He is going to be an inspiration to the party workers," she said.

"Congress presidency was a huge responsibility. I did my duty as Congress president to the best of my ability. I am feeling relieved as I will be free from this responsibility," said Gandhi. However, the senior Congress leader did not forget to take potshots at the government. Launching an indirect attack on BJP, Gandhi said, "Many challenges stand in front of our party. The biggest challenge is to fight the danger being posed to democracy in this country."

Mallikarjun Kharge is the first member from a non-Gandhi family to head Congress in 24 years. He polled 7,897 votes against his rival Shashi Tharoor who received 1072 votes in the election to the top post.

(With inputs from agencies)

